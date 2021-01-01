From brother unicorn magic animals

Brothercorn Baby Announcement merch brother unicorn Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Perfect merch to announce your pregnancy to family members such as dad to be or you're telling you are expecting a baby and it's a pregnant meme shirt for men women husband wife brother sister father mother. It makes a great gift on Birthday and Christmas. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com