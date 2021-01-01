Alexander McQueen 55MM Brow Bar Square Sunglasses

Fresh-take on classic sunglasses with a unique browbar framing the top. 100% UV protection Gradient lenses Case and cleaning cloth included Adjustable nose pads Metal/acetate Made in Italy SIZE 55mm lens width 17mm bridge width 150mm temple length ABOUT THE BRAND Visionary designer Lee Alexander McQueen launched his brand in 1992, which quickly became synonymous with cutting edge, avant-garde design. Since 2010, Creative Director Sarah Burton has continued the designer's legacy, bringing precision craftsmanship and a sharp attention to detail to the brand's menswear and iconic sneakers. Men Accessories - Men Sunglasses > Alexander Mcqueen > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Alexander McQueen. Color: Beige.