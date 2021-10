What it is: A lightweight, waterproof brow gel that holds your look in place. What it does: It's like brow magic-set it and forget it. The waterproof gel glides on with a double-sided brush that shapes and sets brow hairs for up to 16 hours. How to use: Apply to unruly brows. Style Name: Urban Decay Brow Finish Waterproof Brow Gel. Style Number: 5768007.