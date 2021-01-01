Eyeko Brow Gel Travel Size

Sculpt, define and enhance your eyebrows with Eyeko Brow Gel Deluxe, an award-winning tinted gel formula that works to perfect and care for your brows. Infused with a host of beneficial ingredients, including Keratin, Gingko Biloba and natural proteins, the conditioning gel expertly tames and tints your brows whilst conditioning and visibly thickening for healthier-looking brows. The nano-brush and botanically-enriched formula work in tandem to precisely define, sculpt and fill your brows, lending you a more contoured facial shape. Long-lasting without flaking or stiffness.