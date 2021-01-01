Burt's Bees Brow Pencil, Blonde - 0.04 Ounce

EYEBROW PENCIL: One brow pencil in Blonde is perfect for those with light to medium blonde hair and blends easily for the perfect brow tint NOURISHING INGREDIENTS: Responsibly sourced cedar wood pencil is made with nourishing Jojoba Oil and Shea Butter for beautiful, long lasting eyebrow color EASY APPLICATION: 99.9% natural origin formula fills, defines and shapes while the brow brush easily blends color and grooms brows EYEBROW FILLER: Specially formulated for the delicate area around your eyes, this eyebrow tint is available in a blonde and brunette shade NATURAL MAKEUP: This Burt’s Bees eyebrow pencil is dermatologist-tested and formulated without parabens, phthalates, SLS, petrolatum, talc, synthetic fragrances, or silicones. Never tested on animals.