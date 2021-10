Whether you're creating arches from scratch or just filling in sparse areas, NARS' 'Brow Perfector' offers a flawless, natural finish. It has a long-lasting pigment that can be built up or blended out and a spoolie end to diffuse harsh lines and groom natural hairs. 'Atacama' is a deep matte brown that works well with fair skin tones. - Suitable for dark-brown hair with cool undertones - Twist pencil - no sharpener required - Long-lasting finish