Create the illusion of naturally thick and defined arches with NARS' 'Brow Perfector' pencil. Buildable and blendable, it comes with a fine tip that mimics the look of natural hairs and a spoolie to diffuse color and prevent any harsh lines. 'Komo' is a rich brown with a velvety matte finish. - Suitable for medium-brown hair with warm undertones - Twist pencil - no sharpener required - Long-lasting finish