Benefit Cosmetics Brow Styler Eyebrow Pencil & Powder Duo Shade 2

A two-in-one wax-pencil and powder duo that gives you all you need to create three essential eyebrow looks. What Else You Need to Know: The waterproofwax-pencil sculpts and shapes brows for up to 18 hours. The loose filling powder's precise, angled felt tip allows for mess-free application while building easily for a soft and natural look. Create any brow look you want, from soft and full to bold and defined! Clinical Results: In an instrumental test on 20 women- Brow Styler was shown to wear for up to 18 hours