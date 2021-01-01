SMASHBOX Brow Tech To Go, One Size , Beige

What it is:A double-ended applicator that has an angled long-wearing waterproof eyebrow pencil on one side and a soft-hold gel with a brow brush applicator on the other.What it does:Create a soft, groomed look with this dual-ended stick. With an angled-tip pencil that precisely fills on one side and a soft-hold gel and brow brush on the other, setting brows perfectly into place has never been easier. The waterproof formula lasts for up to 16 hours and resists sweat and humidity.What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- PhthalatesWhat else you need to know:This product is cruelty-free, vegan, and formulated without fragrance, silicone and talc.Suggested Usage:-Use the angled pencil to fill in and define brows, then brush the soft hold gel through brows for a complete polished look.-A little goes a long way. To get the most out of this product, twist the pencil up ever so slightly and use just a small amount of pressure when applying.Size:0.1 oz gel/ 0.007 oz pencil/ 2.9 g gel/ 0.2 g pencilIngredients:Hydrogenated Soybean Oil, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil, Zinc Stearate, Stearic Acid, Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax/Cera Carnauba/Cire De Carnauba, Polyglyceryl-2 Triisostearate, Tocopherol, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Caprylyl Glycol, Hexylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, [+/- Mica, Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891), Iron Oxides (Ci 77491, Ci 77492, Ci 77499)] Rds Product Name Brow Tech To Go - Brow Gel End Division