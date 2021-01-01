Brumaire Woods - 15ML

THE STORY OF THE PERFUME: A classic Fougére invoking mystery and allure at every turn. Lavender, peppermint and thyme refreshingly light the way as neroli and jasmine stay alongside in peaceful stillness. Tobacco and oakmoss do not disappoint delivering a rich, earthy and lingering masculinity. THE STORY BEHIND THE PERFUME: The solace of a sunrise trek through the Columbia River Gorge where the sound of the falls resonates unseen. The early morning mist hanging between the treetops and fern covered ground putting the rainforest at ease.