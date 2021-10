This smooth surfaced leather was traditionally used for British equestrian gear, chosen for its durability and suppleness. Using the same methods from the early 1900\'s, this bridle leather was tanned using materials derived from nature, and hand-finished with a protective waxy top coat. Our Buckle is made from solid brass material, with a subtle antique silver top coat, and hand-tacked with waxed cord. This belt will burnish slowly, and will last a lifetime of wears.