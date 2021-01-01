Trish McEvoy Brush 50

WHAT IT IS A slanted eye-lining brush for precise application. One-tone nylon and ox hair. Imported. Natural cruelty-free hair Non-shedding Soft enough for even the most gentle skin The weighted Lucite handle gives a balanced grip for optimized control Durable, corrosion-resistant brass ferrule WHAT IT DOES Makes it easy for anyone to expertly line and wing their eyes. The precision-cut head lays down a flawless flick and guides you to shape the perfect wing for an elongated, uplifted eye. HOW TO USE IT For a winged eyeliner look, press firmly into powder Eye Definer. Tap off excess and test the color on the back of your hand to ensure you have the desired amount of pigment. Sweep or press color along the lash line working outward to the end of the lash. Ask the experts. Our Beauty Advisors are here to help. Send an email to TrishMcEvoyBeautySpecialist@s5a.com. Cosmetics - Trish Mc Evoy > Trish Mcevoy > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Trish McEvoy. Size: 0.