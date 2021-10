An elevated take on a comfortable basic, our Brushed Back Pullover is cut for a relaxed fit from cotton French terry with dropped shoulders, ribbed detailing at the cuffs and a button-up placket that can be worn either as a standup or foldover collar. It pairs well with both the matching shorts and slim-cut jogger pants. The Brushed Back Terry Pullover pairs well with the Brushed Back Terry Jogger.