Balenciaga Brushed Fleece Track Jacket

A slouchy, oversized fit modernizes this vibrant fleece jacket with bold colorblock detailing. Stand collar Long sleeves with elasticized cuffs Zip front Waist welt pockets Polyester Trim: Cotton Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT Oversized fit About 28 from shoulder to hem ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in Spain in 1919 by Crist bal Balenciaga, the heritage-filled house is a notable force in the world of fashion. Now based in Paris with Creative Director Demna Gvasalia at the helm, the brand continues to push boundaries in sneakers, ready-to-wear and accessories. Men Advcd Dsgnr - Advanced Designer Collec > Balenciaga > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Balenciaga. Color: Red. Size: Large.