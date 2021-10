Dark Velvet is a high-quality canvas print depicting a brightly colored cat as it intently watches over the room, ready to pounce at a moments notice. A wonderful addition to any room. # Pieces In Set: 2Features: Fade ResistantMeasurements: 18 Height/Inches, 24 Width/InchesWeight (lb.): 5 LbBase Material: 80% Cotton, 20% WoodCare: Wipe CleanDecor Styles: Luxury + GlamCountry of Origin: Made in US