BRV-Mini - Waterproof Pairing Speaker - Rugged Portable Wireless Speaker - 12 Hours of Playtime - Black (604203553)

IPX7Waterproof: Fear no water with powerful waterproof protectionit even floats! 12 hour playtime: enjoy hours of listening time. Wireless pairing: pair two units together for a powerful, immersive stereo experience. Rich audio: 5W output and boosted bass from the included passive radiator fill the room with sound USB-C Charging-in: Replenish powerto the speaker with the latest modern devices. Speaker phone: use the integrated microphone for noise-canceling, hands-free phone calls Lanyard: the lanyard lets you loop or hang the brv-mini anywhere