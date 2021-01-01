Hero Bryan Cream Wallet 400CRM

Material: Embrodermic material; a Leather like cloth also referred to as poromeric leathers which are a group of synthetic "breathable" substitutes designed to look and feel like "real" leather. It is hypoallergenic and easy to maintain. It is soft to the touch; yet withstands rugged use. Size: Closed 4.5 inches in width 3 inches in height Size: Open 5.75 inches Interior hidden structured Nylon for strength Each interior side 2 pockets for credit cards. Total of 4 pockets Each side has a hidden pocket for additional credit card/business cards/photos Back side has an additional pocket. Machined stitched. NO Glue