A truly fashionable look starts with the JAG Jeans Bryn Pull-On Denim Pedal Pusher crafted in a soft and stretchy denim fabrication. Pull-on jean has a higher rise and cropped leg that hits above-the-knee for a sleek, modern look. Wide elastic waistband offers an easy fit and smooth silhouette. No dreaded muffin top in these jeans! Five-pocket construction. Brand patch at the back waist. Faux fly and belt loops. 98% cotton, 2% elastane. Machine wash cold and tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Inseam: 17 in Product measurements were taken using size 2 (26 Waist), inseam 17. Please note that measurements may vary by size.