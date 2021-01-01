A truly fashionable look starts with the JAG Jeans Bryn Skinny Elite Colored Denim Jeans. The stylish jeans feature a pull-on elastic waistband with a higher rise and a skinny leg for a sleek, modern look. Wide elastic waistband offers an easy fit and smooth silhouette. No dreaded muffin top in these jeans! Crafted from a soft and stretchy colored denim. Five-pocket construction. Brand patch at the back waist. Belt loop waist and a faux-fly detail. 98% cotton, 2% spandex. Machine wash cold and tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 30 in Outseam: 38 in Inseam: 30 in Front Rise: 10 in Back Rise: 13 in Leg Opening: 11 in Product measurements were taken using size 6 (28 Waist), inseam 30. Please note that measurements may vary by size.