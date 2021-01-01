From lauren moshi

Lauren Moshi Brynn Elements Rainbow Sweatpants in Black. - size S (also in M, XS)

$102.00 on sale
($154.00 save 34%)
In stock
Buy at revolve

Description

Lauren Moshi Brynn Elements Rainbow Sweatpants in Black. - size S (also in M, XS) Lauren Moshi Brynn Elements Rainbow Sweatpants in Black. - size S (also in M, XS) 100% cotton. Made in USA. Machine wash. Elastic waistband with internal drawstrings. French terry fabric with elastic cuffs. Multicolor graphic details. Item not sold as set. LMOS-WP260. 4092-FTL-34211. Lauren Moshi was founded by siblings Michael and Lauren. Within the creations lies a treasure trove of unique pieces carefully constructed and artfully deconstructed.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com