G. Label Bryson Sequin Dress in Jet, Size 2: High shine, meet high impact: This sheeny sequin-adorned dress, with its plunging V-cut neckline and above-the-knee slit, is unapologetically statement-making. Dramatic design details, by way of statement shoulders and bracelet-length sleeves, only drive the point further home. Best of all? It doesn’t require much extra in the styling department—pin-thin heels, diamonds, and you’re done.100% polyester Dry clean only Made in Italy Measurements (from size 4): 14.5" shoulder width, 17.25" chest, 57" body length, 22" sleeve length Model is 5’10.5” with 33” bust, 24” waist, 34” hips and wearing a size 4.