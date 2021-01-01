BS10 Earbuds with Microphone and Volume Control in Ear Ergonomic Noise Isolating Headphones Powerful Bass Sound Black

Superior Sound: Specifically designed to deliver stellar audio quality regardless of volume, this earphone set provides premium performance; Featuring 12mm drivers for heavy, precision driven bass, you can enjoy an authentic live music experience Comfortable: Equipped with 3 different sized rubber earbuds, you can select the perfect fit for your personal ear shape; Ergonomically designed for maximum comfort and staying power, these earbuds are perfect for daily use Noise Isolation: Featuring a specialist design crafted to mould alongside your ear canal, this in ear headphone set cancels out surrounding noise allowing you to enjoy your favorite tracks with zero distraction Versatile: Compatible with a range of electronics devices, you can plug these earphones into virtually any device with a headphone jack; Suitable for a variety of iPhones, tablets, Samsung and smartphones and MP3 players, these headphones are truly versatile Multifunctional: These earphones