Bsinger BC100 in Ear Monitor Headphones Universal Fit Noise Cancelling IEM Earphones for Musicians Singers Studio Audiophiles Brown

Professional sound combines clarity with Deep bass, you can hear highs, midst, lows and every details. Proven by lots of musicians to have good performance on stages and great listening experiences by audiophiles Powered by dual drivers dynamic speaker, This earphone has the ability to meet all musical instruments' Requirements, Includes: drum, guitar, bass, keyboard and etc Professional cable is designed and tested for maximum durability and has been developed for our items to optimize the performance of the dual drivers. This cable features an ultra-low resistance copper wire that improves the performance of the speaker. Standard MMCX connectors make cable replacement easy Own your Audio space with our patent noise isolating design that eliminates noise and keeps your experience pristine. Ergonomic earphone shell and soft silicon ear tips block noise up 25 dB For professional stage, in the studio, and the most demanding