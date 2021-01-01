BT Gaming Earphone Waterproof Wirelessly Stereo Headset Mini Binaural Game & Music Dual Mode Noise Reduction Earbud with Charging Case

BT 5.0 version has no delay, low Power consumption and stable signal. Compound diaphram moving coil and filter mesh dense design, effectively restrain ambient noise and restore human voice clearly. Intelligent noise reduction let you have a clear conversation in calling. Automatically connected once the earphone is taken out from Charging case without any operation. Intelligent touching control, making the operation more comfortable. Compatible with all device as long as the device has BT function. Mini size and lightweight, you can carry it anywhere. Fits for human engineering and releases pressure that caused by pressing to earphone, making your ear comfortable. Music and game dual modes switchable, you can adjust the mode according to your need. Play games with lower latency and clear sound-picture synchronization. Fashion and simple appearance. Perfect as a gift to your friends, family and so on.