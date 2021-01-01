BTR5384K32Bit Native DSD256 HiRes CSR8675 Bluetooth50 ReceiverUSB DACDSD Headphone Amp with LDAC aptX HD 35mm Unbalanced25mm Balanced Output Titanium

Including Hi-fi DACs(ES9218P*2) for extremely detailed reproduction of sound and Independent control chip Xmos XUF208 for the ultimate in decoding performance, supporting up to 384kHz and native DSD CSR8675 Bluetooth 5.0 receiver designed to deliver studio-quality sound through your ears WIRELESS - using your existing wired headphones, earphones or even speakers. For greater power and detail resolution, the BTR5 features both balanced 2.5mm and single-ended 3.5mm outpts. Can be remotely controlled via Music app to swtich channel balance,8 different DAC lowpass filter and 10-band EQ FPGA precision clock management+OLED Displaying+9 hours battery life+2 microphones with cVC 8.0 noise cancellation