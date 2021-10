DESIGN: Double-layer high-protection fabric ensures extreme safety from wounds Puncture-resistant fingertips woven with protective high-strength Kevlar fibers Secure grip with non-slip palm and finger texture Eliminates cuts with scrape-resistant thumb fabric Touch screen index and thumb fingers free glove usage to cover screen activity Engineered for dexterity and comfortable interior Ozone-resistant neoprene back Reflective paneling increases visibility at night hours Style: BUBBA1099917