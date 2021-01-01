Bubble Tea Dinosaurs Cute Tapioca Pearl Boba Tea Dino Drink Raglan Baseball Tee

This Graphic says "I just really like Bubble Tea" and shows a cute dinosaurs dino, which hugging a bubble tea cup. Ideal for bubble tea lover and boba lover who loves sweet drink like boba milk tea with tapioca pearl and popping bubbles. This cool Design influences an awesome occasion for boba milk tea restaurant. Awesome for boba tea fans and foodies who loves sweet dessert like boba juice. Ideal for kids and teens whose favorite drink is boba tea. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem