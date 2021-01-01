From nunn bush
Nunn Bush Buchanan Plain Toe Oxford
Advertisement
The mixed smooth leather, textured panels, and perforated trim of the Nunn Bush Buchanan Plain Toe Oxfords make them an easy choice for modern office styling. Finished with a moisture-wicking lining and cushioning footbed, these shoes set the standard for stylish, all-day comfort. Synthetic Suedetec lining is designed for moisture management to keep your feet cool and comfortable. Comfort Gel footbed pairs a memory foam insole with signature heel pod for resilient, all-day cushioning. Lightweight EVA sole cushions footfalls and provides variable traction. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 13 oz Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width M (D). Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.