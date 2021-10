Great idea for your favorite skydiver or skydiving enthusiast. It's also a funny present for your favorite skydiver who has jumped hundreds of times and loves jumping out of the plane. This is the perfect skydiving present for anyone who is passionate about skydiving and wants to share their love for the sport with the world. Great present for Mom Day Boyfriend Brother Sister Girl Friend Husband or Wife who Love Sky DIving. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem