Start your first day of school in style with this cute back to high school dinosaur for boys or teachers. Makes a great back to school dinosaur design for boys or teacher gift. Share your love of dinosaurs with this dinosaur . buckle up teacher i'm crushing 12th grade is a T Rex dinosaur for twelvth grade students or 12th grade teachers. a dj T Rex dinosaur this cool dinosaur back to school design is great for the first day of school Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem