A bold yet sophisticated fragrance released by L'artisan Parfumeur in 2016, Bucoliques De Provence is a spicy, floral perfume for women. The opening layer introduces you to the fragrance with top notes of Provencal lavender and juniper berry that sink into middle notes of Seillans lavender. This soft, light fragrance is darkened by base notes of iris, leather and various spices that transform the perfume, giving it an element of strength and warmth.