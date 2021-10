Rock some unique casual style at your next party with the Billabong Bud Bow Short Sleeve Ringer Tee. Crewneck. Short sleeves. Color accents at neckline and sleeve cuffs. Billabong Budweiser graphic on front and back. Straight hemline. 100% organic cotton. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 29 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.