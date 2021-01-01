Buddha Bohemian Meditation Bodhi Leaf Unalome Tote Bag

This spiritual vintage graphic for Birthday and Christmas for Any Buddhism Yoga Meditation, women and Peace Seeker will love this Buddha Meditation graphic design. Boho mindfulness seekers, people who seek awakening, enlightenment, love to meditate, and be peaceful. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.