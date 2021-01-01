The Big Agnes Buell 30 Degree Sleeping Bag is a traditional mummy bag for summer backpacking. Featuring the Fireline Pro synthetic Insulation to keep you toasty as you snooze, with a polyester taffeta lining that is soft against the skin. The shell has been treated with a durable water repellent finish, allowing water droplets to bead up and roll right off, ideal for those mornings you wake up with condensation in the tent. Features of the Big Agnes Buell 30 Degree Sleeping Bag Our traditional synthetic mummy bags deliver Technical, lightweight Performance to excel on and off the trail with High thermal value and comfort Traditional mummy shape allows for lightweight and increased thermal value Contoured hood follows the shape of your head for a more comfortable Fit Oversized interior anti-draft collar Low profile cordlock lets you un-cinch the hood with one hand Fireline pro synthetic Insulation is made with multi-denier, short-staple fibers with High loft to efficiently trap heat Silky fibers provide a soft feel and great compression for packability Anti-snag zipper for a smooth, quick zip YKK #5 anti-snag locking zipper Two-way zipper Liner loops Mate together left and right zip bags Mesh storage sack and nylon stuff sack No-draft collar and no-draft zipper Shell fabric is breathable with a water-repellent finish Exterior loops for hang drying or storage Fireline pro synthetic Insulation is made with multi-denier, short-staple fibers with High loft Fabric Details Nylon rip-stop shell fabric Polyester taffeta lining