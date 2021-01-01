Buen Camino Way of St James Scallop Shell Camino de Santiago Tote Bag

Are you a passionate hiker? The hiking quote "Buen Camino" is perfect for pilgrims going the Way of St. James in Spain. Follow the yellow pilgrim shell, the journey is the goal. The scallop shell Camino de Santiago will guide you. A great St. James cross souvenir and design for men, women and kids who are walking the spanish pilgrimage route from Santiago de Compostela, el Camino Frances, Camino del Norte or el Camino Portugues. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.