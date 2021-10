This multi-functional headwear is featured in a fun washed pattern and designed to be worn in an endless amount of ways. With a seamless construction and ultra-stretch fabric, this versatile piece can be used any way you need it - from a hair tie to a neckwarmer, plus it dries quickly, wicks away moisture and resists wind* UPF 50 Sun protection 100% recycled REPREVE Performance Microfiber* 12+ ways to wear* Moisture-wicking, quick-drying, breathable