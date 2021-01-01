The NEMO Bugout 12x12 Tent is a tarp and screen sides for large groups. Whether you're protecting the group from a little rain or sun, this tarp can handle the job. It's large enough to Fit over and around a picnic table, so if your people Are hungry, the screens will keep the bugs out. Sets up with just a couple of trees and then the corners can be propped with your own trekking poles or grab a pair of DAC Adjustable Tarp Poles (sold separately). Features of the NEMO Bugout 12x12 Tent Mesh sides can be rolled up and secured out of the way Attach corners with cord to trekking poles or nearby trees Multiple stake points at each corner allow you to adjust the shelter height Two-way zippered entry / exits at each corner allow for easy access Drop-down mesh walls create a mosquito-free zone or can be rolled up when only a tarp is needed Included Accessories: Drawstring stuff sack, stakes guy-out cord, repair kit Bugout 12x12 is perfect for a large group and Fits easily over a picnic table