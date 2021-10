This Funny Distressed Cool Saying Graphic Tee Is An Excellent For 70 Years Old Birthday for man and Woman. This Tee Makes a great humorous present for your Friend. Make this 70th birthday party special with this Built 70 Years Ago This Funny Tee Makes 70th Birthday a great event. It's Also for buddy dad uncle brother nephew friend daughter sister aunt mother grandma cousin or niece who loves humor and fun. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem