Tammy Fender Bulgarian Rose Water

WHAT IT IS Bulgarian Rose Water reawakens the complexion, bringing rejuvenation to every skin type. 6 oz. Made in USA. WHAT IT DOES Made with the worlds most precious essential oilsessence of Rosethis floral tonic captures the rejuvenating power of natures most remarkable plant remedies. Especially loved by dehydrated, sensitive, imbalanced or mature skin, though it benefits all skin types. HOW TO USE IT Apply liberally to cotton pad; sweep over face and neck morning and evening, or as needed to restore the skin. INGREDIENTS *Rosa Centifolia (Rose) Flower Water, Rosa Damascene (Rose) Flower Oil, Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate. Vegetal Source *Certified Organic. Cosmetics - Treatment Brand > Tammy Fender > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Tammy Fender.