EyeLine Golf Bullseye Cup Putting Aid, green

Stop wasting stokes on the green and start sinking your putts with the EyeLine Golf® Bullseye Cup Putting Aid. This device creates a 2 inch opening allowing you to visualize where the ball will enter the cup so you can adjust speed and trajectory accordingly. By forcing you to take notice where the ball enters the hole, you will be able to more accurately create the right path for your ball every time. Design Take notice what side of the cup the ball enters the hole, place the Bullseye Cup with the 2” opening where the ball enters, start practicing your putt Provides more hole to aim at by allowing you to visually see the gate where the ball enters Assists in visualizing curve and trajectory to adjust speed Designed to work with both right-handed and left-handed golfers