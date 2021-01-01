Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry Bulova Precisionist Men's Strap Watch 98B357

Since its 2010 debut, Precisionist has exhibited advanced timekeeping at its best - fusing distinctive bold architectural design with state-of-the-art proprietary 262kHz movement. With its proprietary high performance movement and continuous-sweep second hand, this men's watch features a stainless steel grey case with a black top ring insert and blue dial. Paired with a blue rubber strap, this is a bold accessory for any occasion. In addition, it features a calendar and twelve-hour chronograph with precise timing to 1/1000th of a second and continuous-sweep second hand for a perfect pairing of form and function. Luxury, performance, and history - the Precisionist is a perfect union of innovative technology and design - a discerning timepiece for the ages.