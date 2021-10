A white mother-of-pearl dial with individually hand-set diamond hour markers is encircled by an ion-plated stainless steel case with a rose-gold-tone finish and white enamel inserts in this Bulova women's watch. With a white leather strap, quartz movement and a mineral crystal, this Bulova Diamond Collection watch is water-resistant to 30 meters. Please note: Due to a recent redesign by Bulova, the watch you receive may not feature the Bulova tuning fork logo on the watch face.