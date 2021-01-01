Bulwark Flame Resistant 9 oz Twill Cotton Excel FR Regular Team Jacket, Navy, Medium

Meets or exceeds the stds for CAT4, Arc Rating ATPV 45 calories/cm², NFPA 2112 Compliant Cert by Underwriters Laboratories to meet the reqs of NFPA 2112 Std on Flame Resistant Garments for Protection of Industrial Personnel Against Flash Fire, 2018 Ed Separating, heavy-duty Nomex taped brass zipper Nomex rib-knit collar, cuffs, and waistband Two large inset, welted-slash pockets and left sleeve pocket Bulwark brings over 45 years of frontline experience to the realities you face every day to help you make safety a shared priority. Compare our quality to similar garments from Carhartt, Workrite, Goodthreads, Chefworks, Cintas, Cherokee, or Magellan