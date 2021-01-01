Bumble & Bumble Bumble South Surf Hairspray, 4 Oz

A saltwater-based styling spray that adds volume and texture to the hair to create a sexy, wind-blown feel. Its salt-infused formula adds fullness, hold, and a cool, matte finish. Salt water is no secret to editorial stylists for adding volume and texture, and anyone who has been in the ocean knows of that salty, sexy, sun-dried, wind-styled feel. Includes seaweed and kelp extracts to enhance moisture. Excellent for wavy types, this spray adds body to fine hair and adds a nice texture for silver hair.Work through damp or dry hair, then let dry naturally or blow-dry with a diffuserExcellent for all hair types.Adds body, has light hold and a matte finishFor External Use OnlyAvoid Contact With Eyes