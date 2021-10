THE ULTIMATE GUARD - Our special impact resistant polymer provides drop protection of up to 1.2m/4ft. SLIM PROFILE - Just 1.9 mm thin and under 4g light. SCREEN PROTECTION - Subtle lip rising above the screen surface helps protect your screen from unexpected bumps. USER FRIENDLY - Precise cut-outs provide full access to digital crown, heart rate sensor, and charging. COMPATIBILITY - Made for Apple Watch Series 1/2/3 (38mm) only. (STRAP NOT INCLUDED)