(Bundle) Sally Hansen -Miracle Gel -Dig Fig -0.5 -fl oz and Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Color, Top Coat, 0.5 fl oz

(Bundle) Achieve professional-looking results from the comfort of your home with Sally Hansen Miracle Gel. Its made of high-quality ingredients that provide long-lasting coverage thats chip-resistant. This long-lasting nail gel is easy to apply and requires no UV lamp to dry perfectly. Simply use the included applicator brush and apply even strokes onto clean, dry nails. Sally Hansen Miracle Gel comes in a wide range of colors to match your wardrobe and your mood. Its available in a convenient 0.50 fl oz bottle.