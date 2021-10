You are a bunny owner with a rabbit hutch and other rabbit animals? This Easter bunny saying design is just right for every bunny friend. A bunny needs bunny food and a bunny drinker and other bunny accessories. Ideal Easter gift for Christmas, birthday, Easter and for men, women, children and friends of long ears and animal motifs. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.