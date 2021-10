2-piece Cake and Dessert dome draws admiring eyes to your creation without overpowering it. The elegant yet sturdy footed glass cake stand elevates your delicacy while the sparkling glass dome allows 360-degree views. The versatile cake dome can either showcase your dish or blend comfortably into a full table spread. A soild pewter standing Rabbit Handle add a charm to your spring or easter table, but also perfect for year round.