More Than Magic Bunny with Sunglasses Pencil Case

Your girl will hoppily keep hold of her stationery collection all year long with this adorable Sunglasses Bunny Pencil Case from More Than Magic™. This bunny pencil pouch is designed with a cute fluffy look, long ears, tail and sunglasses to add sweet charm to her stationery collection. It's topped with a zippered closure to keep her pencils, pens, erasers and other essentials secure inside, while the sturdy construction ensures lasting use. With one large fully lined pouch to keep stationery supplies neatly organized, your girls' pens and pencils will love their new burrow in this bunny pencil case.