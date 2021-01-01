DescriptionTempt and entice in the Burlesque Fishnet Panty. Despite its classic shape, this alluring panty is anything but ordinary with its gorgeous satin and illusion tulle, scallop edge sheer vintage fishnet paneling and a back keyhole. Pictured with the Burlesque Fishnet Underwire Bra. Black Satin Panty with Illusion TulleScallop Edge Fishnet PanelingShirring at Center FrontBack Keyhole with Button Lined in GussetSizingModel is 23½" waist and is wearing a size small. Size GuideMaterialsSelf: 100% Polyester; Contrast 1: 63% Viscose/31% Silk/6% Spandex; Contrast 2: 100% Nylon; Lining: 100% Cotton